Police appeal for help identifying two of three bungling robbers who ransacked London jewellery shop

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Police have issued an urgent appeal for help to catch two “bungling” robbers after a third was convicted of snatching more than £20,000 of jewellery from Ital Gold in Haringey, north London.

Andrew Elliott, 32, and two unidentified men were captured on CCTV as they ransacked trays of gold rings and earrings.

The trio also manhandled the assistant, who pressed a panic button and locked herself in the bathroom.

They were baffled by the automatic door lock which slows down their escape.

Elliott, from Luton, was jailed for the April 2019 robbery for seven years and four months in January 2020, as police continue to search for his accomplices.

