City in the Philippines plays 'The Purge' announcement to enforce coronavirus curfew

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
A city in the Philippines plays the 'The Purge' announcement every night to enforce a coronavirus curfew.

Officials in Cainta Rizal play the terrifying announcement from the horror film after police have scoured the streets at 8 p.m.

Each night.

Curfews introduced last week by President Rodrigo Duterte last from 8 p.m.

Until 5 a.m.

Every day to keep people indoors and limit the chances of the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said the Philippines curfew will last "as long as the country is under a state of public health emergency." They also have a community lock down in many places which prevents people from travelling outside of the city they live or work in.

