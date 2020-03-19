Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > United Way answers COVID-19 calls with 211 helpline in SWFL

United Way answers COVID-19 calls with 211 helpline in SWFL

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
United Way answers COVID-19 calls with 211 helpline in SWFL

United Way answers COVID-19 calls with 211 helpline in SWFL

United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee is working with Lee County Emergency Management and has activated a 2-1-1 Helpline to provide current local resource information related to the COVID-19 virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

United Way answers COVID-19 calls with 211 helpline in SWFL

(NOE AD LIB LIVE OF CORONAVIRUSIS INCREASINGLY IMPACTING ALLPARTS OF SOUTHWEST FLORIDA-- ANDCAUSING HELPFUL NON-PROFIT’S,LIKE UNITED WAY..

TO BUMP UPRELIEF EFFORTS IN OURCOMMUNITIES.THIS MORNING, NOELANI JO




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jobethkroeker

Jo Kroeker RT @kristinhussey1: **NEW** CT @GovNedLamont 's COVID-19 update 🔸Connecticut has completed 700 tests so far; 96 positive. 🔸Conn had its fir… 14 hours ago

kristinhussey1

Kristin Hussey **NEW** CT @GovNedLamont 's COVID-19 update 🔸Connecticut has completed 700 tests so far; 96 positive. 🔸Conn had its… https://t.co/0ypZ6If62q 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

United Way makes food rescues in SWFL amid coronavirus [Video]

United Way makes food rescues in SWFL amid coronavirus

United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee is working with Lee County Emergency Management and has activated a 2-1-1 Helpline to provide current local resource information related to the COVID-19..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:07Published
United Way provides COVID-19 relief services in SWFL [Video]

United Way provides COVID-19 relief services in SWFL

United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee is working with Lee County Emergency Management and has activated a 2-1-1 Helpline to provide current local resource information related to the COVID-19..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:43Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.