Fish swim in crystal clear water of Venice Canal

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT FORMAT SHOWS: VENICE, ITALY (MARCH 10, 2020) (MARCO CAPOVILLA - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MARCO CAPOVILLA- FACEBOOK VENEZIA PULITA/ NO RESALE) 1.

VARIOUS OF CANAL, FISH SWIMMING 2.

STILL PHOTOGRAPHY OF FISH IN CLEAR WATER (MUTE) STORY: Resident Marco Capovilla spotted schools of fish swimming in Venice's canals on Tuesday (March 10).

The world-famous canals of Venice are enjoying some unexpected positive impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Cruise ships and hundreds of gondolas used to fuel the lagoon city's billion-euro tourism industry are nowhere to be seen since the country has been put in a total lockdown.

Italy recorded the largest ever one-day increase in coronavirus deaths on Wednesday (March 18) as the total rose by 475, including more than 300 deaths in the region of Lombardy, to almost 3,000.

(Production: Pola Grzanka)