Bull trapped in muddy pit rescued by locals in northern India

Locals rescued a bull that fell into one of the pits of a farm in Hodal, northern India.

The incident took place around 1 a.m.

In Haryana in August 2018.

The bull was stuck in a distressed condition, the JCB of a hospital came to separate the mud from the corners of the pit.

The JCB helped to separate the cemented pipe one by one but the bull was too tired due to the overnight hustle so his legs were not working properly.

The bull was on the verge of giving up so the rescued team sprinkled water on him.

After two hours of enormous struggle, the bull was taken out from the pit and was directly taken to the Gau Seva Dham hospital for treatment.

The bull was too frightened to enter the hospital and was not getting down from the van but the rescuers succeeded to get him down.

Later the bull was given a proper bath and then doctors gave him an injection.

The bull is in decent health now.