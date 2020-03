Covid-19 outbreak: no foreign flights in india for a week | Oneindia News

THE SUPREME COURT HAS SAID THAT THE FLOOR TEST OF THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH SHOULD BE HELD BY BY 5 PM TOMORROW, IN RESPONSE TO A BJP PETITION THAT WANTED AN IMMEDIATE RESOLUTION OF THE ISSUE.

CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED FRESH RESTRICTIONS ON GATHERINGS AND ORDERED RESTAURANTS TO SHUT DINE-IN OPTIONS TO PREVENT THE HIGHLY-CONTAGIOUS CORONAVIRUS INFECTION FROM SPREADING.

THE GOVERNMENT BANNED ON THURSDAY ALL INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS FROM LANDING IN INDIA FOR A WEEK STARTING MARCH 22 AND INSTRUCTED STATES TO ENFORCE WORK-FROM-HOME PROTOCOL FOR ALL PRIVATE SECTOR EMPLOYEES, EXCEPT ESSENTIAL SERVICES, AS PART OF MEASURES AIMED AT STAVING OFF THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC THAT HAS CLAIMED FOUR LIVES IN THE COUNTRY.

Coronavirus has claimed another life in India taking the overall death toll to 4.

As per the latest reports, the latest casualty because of COVID-19 has taken place in Punjab.

