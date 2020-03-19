Gal Gadot Recruits Celebrity Friends
for Coronavirus 'Imagine' Video As millions around the world
have been quarantined by the
coronavirus pandemic, Gadot and her famous friends posted their
version of John Lennon's song, "Imagine,"
on Instagram to lift people's spirits.
Gal Gadot, via Instagram Gal Gadot, via Instagram Some of the celebrities who participated include
Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Chris O'Dowd, Will Ferrell,
Sia and Norah Jones.
Gadot explained that she was inspired
to do this after seeing a video online of a man
in Italy playing the trumpet on his balcony to
his neighbors who are on lockdown.
She finishes the video with the iconic
line, "And the world will be as one."