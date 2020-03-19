Global  

Beyoncé-Approved 'Homecoming'Watch Party Is Exactly What We Needed

Beyoncé-Approved ‘Homecoming’Watch Party Is Exactly What We Needed

Beyoncé-Approved ‘Homecoming’Watch Party Is Exactly What We Needed

Beyoncé-Approved ‘Homecoming’ Watch Party Is Exactly What We Needed On Wednesday night, Beyoncé fans joined together to stream ’Homecoming’ on Netflix and live-tweet their experience.

The watch party for the documentary was first proposed by Netflix’s editorial manager, Jasmyn Lawson, two days prior.

Jasmyn Lawson, via Twitter It was decided it would take place at 9pm EST and use the hashtag, “#HOMEcoming,” which became a trending topic.

Beyoncé herself later retweeted Lawson’s post about the event, a move that surprised many as she is not active on Twitter.

It is unclear how many people ended up joining in to watch, but Lawson’s Beyoncé-approved tweet received over 29,000 likes and 7,000 retweets.

Following the watch party, Lawson took to Twitter to express her appreciation for the displayed unity among Beyoncé fans.

Jasmyn Lawson, via Twitter

