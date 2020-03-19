Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK puts military on standby in London over coronavirus

UK puts military on standby in London over coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
UK puts military on standby in London over coronavirus

UK puts military on standby in London over coronavirus

20,000 British troops have been put on standby, Queen Elizabeth has left, and dozens of London underground stations have been closed.

This is the new reality in London.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK puts military on standby as coronavirus shuts down swathes of London

The United Kingdom put 20,000 military personnel on standby, closed dozens of underground train...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_curiash3

Curiash RT @GuyReuters: UK puts military on standby as coronavirus shuts down swathes of London https://t.co/GRAW4PzvjQ https://t.co/YgtJVDaUD2 4 minutes ago

MNAzam80

MohdNoor RT @Reuters: Britain put 20,000 military personnel on standby, closed dozens of underground train stations across London as the coronavirus… 5 minutes ago

Canoe

Canoe U.K. puts military on standby as #coronavirus shuts down swathes of London https://t.co/eVimNGRTPQ #COVID19 #Britain 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Evacuation Plans and a ‘Shadow Government’ Are Among Top Secret Military Measures on Standby Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Evacuation Plans and a ‘Shadow Government’ Are Among Top Secret Military Measures on Standby Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Did you know there are top secret military plans that can evacuate leadership from Washington, D.C. or even install a shadow government if necessary? Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.