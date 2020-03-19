Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Campaign, Endorses Biden

Repeal the 19th amendment 💕 RT @evanmcmurry : BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard suspends her campaign and endorses Joe Biden. Four years and two weeks ago, she endorsed Bernie S… 13 seconds ago

🇮🇱🌷D'PLORABLE JAN MAGA/KAG 2020🌷🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ RT @_StephanieMyers : NEW: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard suspends her presidential campaign and endorses former Vice President Joe Biden 10 seconds ago