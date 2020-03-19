Trump Wants $1,000 Checks
for Adults, $500 for Kids in
Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
outlined the proposal details in an
interview with Fox News on Thursday.
Congressional leaders
are discussing the plan.
Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Sec., via CNBC Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Sec., via CNBC In addition to direct payments,
Mnuchin revealed that the
White House will allocate
$300 billion for small businesses.
He stated that for employers
who keep their employees on the
payroll, "there will be loan forgiveness." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
expressed hesitancy concerning the plan.
He leans toward a "beefed-up"
unemployment insurance that would
assist Americans “for a much longer time
and would provide a much bigger safety net.”