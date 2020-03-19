Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > European Space Agency > Economic lockdown 'reduces global pollution levels' - European Space Agency

Economic lockdown 'reduces global pollution levels' - European Space Agency

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Economic lockdown 'reduces global pollution levels' - European Space Agency
Economic lockdown 'reduces global pollution levels' - European Space Agency
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China’s Coronavirus Response Accidentally Saved 77,000 Lives [Video]

China’s Coronavirus Response Accidentally Saved 77,000 Lives

After China went into lockdown to solve the coronavirus outbreak, it improved air pollution levels enough to save lives across the country.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:57Published
NASA Images Show China Pollution Decline From Economic Slowdown [Video]

NASA Images Show China Pollution Decline From Economic Slowdown

NASA and European Space Agency satellites monitored nitrogen dioxide levels over China from January 1-20 and February 10-25 in 2020. Researchers believe the dramatic decline is the result of the..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.