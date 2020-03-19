Global  

Swarms of Locusts Threaten Crops for Africa’s South Sudan, with Half Its Population Already Facing Food Insecurity

Farmers in South Sudan are trying to save this year’s crop and avoid a food shortage for parts of Africa due to huge swarms of locusts.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

