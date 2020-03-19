Global  

Alabama Delays Senate Runoff Race Between Sessions And Tuberville

Alabama Gov.

Kay Ivey postponed the election until July 14, saying in a statement, &quot;the safety and wellbeing of Alabama citizens is paramount.&quot;

