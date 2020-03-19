Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Whitty > Chris Whitty: This is not a trivial infection for everybody, even young adults

Chris Whitty: This is not a trivial infection for everybody, even young adults

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Chris Whitty: This is not a trivial infection for everybody, even young adults

Chris Whitty: This is not a trivial infection for everybody, even young adults

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said the vast majority of people in all age groups would recover but it was a mistake for young people who are healthy to think they would all just “breeze through” the pandemic.

He spoke before the latest figures revealed that a further 29 people who tested positive had died in England, taking the UK total to 137, and the Bank of England slashed interest rates to a new historic low.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hes153ter

Roberta Ramsay #ProEU #Oldies4EU #TIG #FBPE ☂️ RT @Channel4News: “We need to be aware that this is not a trivial infection for everybody, even if they are a young adult.” Prof Chris Whi… 54 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying [Video]

Health chief: 1% of people who get coronavirus might end up dying

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said “probably around 1% of people who get this virus might end up dying”, but that the death rate varies according to age group. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Three more patients test positive for Covid-19 in the UK [Video]

Three more patients test positive for Covid-19 in the UK

Three further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19. Two patients recently returned from Italy and the other patient recently returned from Asia. All three are being investigated and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.