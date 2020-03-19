Tom Hanks' sister: He's not great but still OK 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:50s - Published Tom Hanks' sister: He's not great but still OK Tom Hanks' sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton has said he is "not great, but still OK" after he and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia.

