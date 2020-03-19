The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19.



Recent related videos from verified sources EU's top Brexit negotiator has coronavirus



The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 2 hours ago Britain and Brussels at loggerheads on financial services



Britain and the EU are split on access to financial markets after Brexit. Brussels' chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has rebuffed the idea of continued privileged access. Lucy Fielder.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:35 Published on February 12, 2020