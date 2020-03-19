Global  

Gabbard Drops Out

On Thursday, Tulsi Gabbard ended her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 elections.

Business Insider reports she was the last female candidate in the Democratic race.

Gabbard had the smallest net worth of the candidates before dropping out.

With Gabbard's exit, the race for the nomination is down to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Forbes estimates that Gabbard's net worth is around $500,000.

