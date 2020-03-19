Thai police intercept 5.6 million face masks shipping to the U.S. after banning export

Global  

Thai police intercepted 5.6 million face masks that were about shipping to the U.S after banning export due to national shortage.

Customs boss Nimit Saengamphai along with police and government officials raided the containers at the port in Chonburi, eastern Thailand on Monday (March16) evening.

They said they had received direct orders from the Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha to check the cargo at the dock.

Police said they found 5.6 million face masks loaded in four containers that were destined to ship to the U.S., despite the government rules of banning the export of face masks due to a national shortage.

Police traced a further six containers that had already set sail.

The company sending the items later produced the customs paper work for sending the masks and they were allowed to have their cargo back.

Custom chief Mr Saengamphai said his team still has to check the quality of the masks before the shipment can be proceed.

He said: "The company already showed their export license for the masks, so all we could do is check the quality of the masks whether they are standardised.

"Customs have been working hard to protect the people's interest and we will keep monitoring for the illegal face mask exports and catch them."

