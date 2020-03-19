Global  

Queen issues message to the nation

Queen issues message to the nation

Queen issues message to the nation

The Queen has issued a message to the nation which says the UK is "entering a period of great concern and uncertainty", adding that "our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one".

Coronavirus: Queen urges UK to ‘work as one’ in message to nation

The 93-year-old monarch issues a message to the nation from Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Queen Elizabeth calls for 'unity' in Commonwealth Day message

Queen Elizabeth calls for 'unity' in Commonwealth Day message

In her Commonwealth Day message, Queen Elizabeth issued a call for unity among the 54 member states.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:56Published
John Oliver Has a Message for Boris Johnson and an Impression of the Queen | Fishing for Answers

John Oliver Has a Message for Boris Johnson and an Impression of the Queen | Fishing for Answers

John Oliver Has a Message for Boris Johnson and an Impression of the Queen | Fishing for Answers

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:17Published
