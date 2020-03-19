Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy's 3/19 Update On COVID-19 In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy's 3/19 Update On COVID-19 In New Jersey

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 51:06s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy's 3/19 Update On COVID-19 In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy's 3/19 Update On COVID-19 In New Jersey

New Jersey Gov.

Phil Murphy and Department of Health Commissioner Judith M.

Persichilli give an update on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, March 17, 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey COVID-19 Cases Up To 178, More Public Restrictions Statewide

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the closure of all public schools, universities and several types of...
CBS 2 - Published

Coronavirus Update: Curfews, Closures Put In Place Throughout New Jersey

Gov. Murphy ordered all New Jersey schools to close starting Wednesday, shut down gyms and theaters,...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: New Jersey health official says 3 deaths are linked to cases found at 6 nursing homes and long… https://t.co/1SW4snhvCD 16 minutes ago

murphy_monk

Murphy Monk RT @scgovernorpress: Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on t… 29 minutes ago

lgevans06

linda evans RT @CJanesak: Coronavirus update: Hospital capacity concerns as cases rise to 267; Murphy closes malls; 1st day of full school shutdown. Wh… 30 minutes ago

dawnkologi

Dawn Kologi Gov. Phil Murphy: 4 More NJ Coronavirus Deaths, 318 New Cases https://t.co/H9zOyRy8Zf 38 minutes ago

quinnrob76

Robert Quinn ⭐️🇺🇸 Gov. Phil Murphy: 4 More NJ Coronavirus Deaths, 318 New Cases | Patch https://t.co/3aZWLgHYOv 1 hour ago

momof3KeKids

Trish RT @PIX11News: NJ salons, barbershops and other personal care businesses to close as total #coronavirus cases in state reach 742 with 9 dea… 2 hours ago

PIX11News

PIX11 News NJ salons, barbershops and other personal care businesses to close as total #coronavirus cases in state reach 742 w… https://t.co/hds7GOIecL 2 hours ago

NJShorePatch

Tom Davis Cases and deaths from the coronavirus in NJ nearly doubled on Thursday (WATCH LIVE). Here are the latest developmen… https://t.co/h7mKuZTd99 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: Coronavirus Border Patrol, Senior Shopping [Video]

Need 2 Know: Coronavirus Border Patrol, Senior Shopping

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 12:49Published
Passenger on JetBlue flight with coronavirus patient give update 1 week after self-quarantine (16 minutes) [Video]

Passenger on JetBlue flight with coronavirus patient give update 1 week after self-quarantine (16 minutes)

WPTV interviewed Scott Rodman, a man who was on a JetBlue flight from New York to Palm Beach International Airport last week.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 16:24Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.