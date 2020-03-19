Global  

Gabbard Drops Out

On Thursday, Tulsi Gabbard ended her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 elections.

Gabbard, embracing Yang’s signature policy, pushes universal income as coronavirus response

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is pushing for universal basic income payments...
FOXNews.com - Published

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Ends Her Presidential Campaign

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Ends Her Presidential CampaignWatch VideoThere's one less Democrat running for president: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is out of the...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comReutersFOXNews.comMediaiteCBC.caDenver PostHindu



Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden [Video]

Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden

(Reuters) - U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end “forever wars,” dropped her long-shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Campaign, Endorses Biden [Video]

Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Campaign, Endorses Biden

Tulsi Gabbard has suspended her campaign.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:46Published
