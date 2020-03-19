Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness.

Colette Luke has more.

(SOUNDBITE) REP.

BEN MCADAMS, D-UTAH, SAYING: "I have a temperature of 103." Representatives Ben McAdams and Mario-Diaz Balart are the first members of Congress who have tested positive for the coronavirus… After developing (quote) "mild cold-like" symptoms on Saturday evening, McAdams, a Democrat from Utah, isolated himself at home on Sunday in West Jordan, Utah after returning from Washington.

His symptoms got worse so the 45-year-old Democrat took a test on Tuesday and found out the next day that he had tested positive for the coronavirus..

(SOUNDBITE) REP.

BEN MCADAMS, D-UTAH, SAYING: "It feels like I have a belt around my lungs so I can't take too deep of breaths, it's a little bit labored breathing and just really aching/it's probably the worse cold I've ever had (coughing) and I'm healthy" Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida, said in a statement that he had been self-quarantining in Washington since voting on the House floor on Friday.

The 58-year-old congressman said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday evening and was later notified that he tested positive.

He said he has not returned home to South Florida because his wife's pre-existing conditions put her at exceptionally high risk.

Over the past few weeks, several other members of the Senate and House have self-quarantined after possibly coming in contact with someone with the coronavirus.

The House is currently in recess and due to return next week.



