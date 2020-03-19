Global  

EU announces repatriation flights for citizens

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU's executive arm was organising flights to repatriate more than 100,000 EU citizens struck abroad because of traffic disruption caused by the new coronavirus epidemics.

Von der Leyen added that "hundreds of EU citizens" have been brought back home from Morocco over the past two days.

