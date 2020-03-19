Global  

Young Adults Under Age 44 Make up 20% of U.S. Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Study Shows

Young Adults Under Age 44 Make up 20% of U.S. Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Study Shows

Young Adults Under Age 44 Make up 20% of U.S. Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Study Shows

Up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are young adults between ages 20 to 44, a new federal study shows.

Young adults under 44 are big part of U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations

Up to 20 per cent of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are young adults...
CTV News - Published


Chris Whitty: This is not a trivial infection for everybody, even young adults [Video]

Chris Whitty: This is not a trivial infection for everybody, even young adults

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said the vast majority of people in all age groups would recover but it was a mistake for young people who are healthy to think they would all..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
