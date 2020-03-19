California Supermarket Offers Special Hours for Shoppers 65 and Older Amid COVID-19 Crisis 23 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:31s - Published California Supermarket Offers Special Hours for Shoppers 65 and Older Amid COVID-19 Crisis A supermarket in La Habra is trying to help local seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic by opening its doors a half-hour early each day exclusively for shoppers 65 and older.

Tweets about this sandra c RT @KTLA: UPDATE: Northgate Market representatives have just announced the company will now be opening all 41 Southern California stores an… 1 day ago