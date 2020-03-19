Global  

NBA and NFL Surprise Fans With Free Streaming Access

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
NBA and NFL Surprise Fans With Free Streaming Access With many people around the world practicing social distancing and self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA and NFL have decided to help fans pass the time by offering them hours of free entertainment.

The NBA announced on March 18 that all fans in the United States will have free access to their NBA League Pass until April 22.

The service offers full-length games and condensed replays of the entire 2019-2020 season, as well as an “expansive archive” of classic games and other content.

The NFL similarly offered free access to their NFL Game Pass, available to all fans in both the U.S. and internationally.

For U.S. fans, the NFL Game Pass is available until May 31, while international fans will have access until July 31.

The NFL streaming service features game replays spanning from 2009-2019, as well as other exclusive NFL content.

The NFL And NBA Give Fans Free Access To Old Games Amid Coronavirus Crisis

It's a classy gesture
Daily Caller - Published


