The Search live shows delayed Little Mix's new talent show was due to air four live shows across Saturdays in May with a live studio audience, but the BBC are said to have "pulled the plug" on the episodes.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: Last month, Little Mix were said to have cried after eliminating singers from 'The Search' during filming.

Jesy and Jade were said to be in tears after sending two hopefuls home and had to be comforted by bandmates Leigh-Anne and Perrie.