Charli XCX shares the advice Robyn gave her to combat stage nerves The '1999' hitmaker was advised by the Swedish pop superstar how best to combat her stage nerves when they shared a stage together on tour in Australia "a few years ago", and she said it was the best tip she has ever received.

In a joint interview for V magazine, Charli reminded Robyn: The 'Dancing On My Own' hitmaker admitted that she wished she had also learned to just "have fun" and block out what everyone else thinks at the start of her own career.

She admitted: