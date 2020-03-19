Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19

Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19

Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19

Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19 On March 18, Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican representative from Florida, announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He is the first member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19.

Office of Mario Diaz-Balart, via CNN In a statement, Diaz-Balart urged for unity in order to “mitigate the spread of this virus” and also reassured everyone that he was already feeling “much better.” Mario Diaz-Balart, via Twitter Shortly after Diaz-Balart’s announcement, Representative Ben McAdams, a Utah Democrat, came forward to announce he too had tested positive.

His “mild cold-like symptoms” also developed on Saturday, at which point McAdams self-quarantined himself and sought medical attention.

Ben McAdams, via Twitter

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Congress Awaits GOP Relief Plan as First Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Reps. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, and Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., have both tested positive for coronavirus....
NPR - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersHaaretzAl Jazeera


2 members of Congress, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams, test positive for COVID-19

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said have become the first known members of...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersHaaretzAl Jazeera



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dayra_Beltre

Dayra Beltre Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams become first members of Congress to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/M2W2StiuaL 12 minutes ago

GuntherGill

)DEB00$TED( Botocks🆘Bollucks • In the United States, there are over 10,000 confirmed cases, with more than 150 deaths. • Two members of Congres… https://t.co/ESOSfqRqrz 25 minutes ago

Hey_joeb

hey_joeb Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah, announced Wednesday they had tested positive for the coro… https://t.co/OUnvRvm6nZ 33 minutes ago

luvinlifeinusa

Gayle RT @DanKEberhart: The coronavirus doesn't care what party you belong to. Wishing a very speedy recovery to both Reps. @MarioDB and @RepBen… 38 minutes ago

YANHUNTE

YAN RT @cheddar: Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams announced Wednesday they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The lawmakers are the fir… 45 minutes ago

USLiveNews

US Live News * Two congressmen test positive for coronavirus, others are in self-quarantine  CNBC * Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and… https://t.co/MV6I3tz87k 49 minutes ago

BaybeeReade

Baybee Reade Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Ben McAdams become 1st members of Congress to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/nKcRuf2IjM 1 hour ago

cheddar

Cheddar🧀 Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams announced Wednesday they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The lawmakers… https://t.co/8NljNSZNjZ 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus [Video]

Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published
Member of Congress talks about having coronavirus [Video]

Member of Congress talks about having coronavirus

Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah is in isolation at home and is one of the two members of the U.S. House of Representatives who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The other is Republican Rep...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:18Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.