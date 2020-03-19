Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19

Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart and
Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19 On March 18, Mario Diaz-Balart,
a Republican representative from
Florida, announced that he had
tested positive for the coronavirus.
He is the first member of Congress
to test positive for COVID-19.
Office of Mario
Diaz-Balart, via CNN In a statement, Diaz-Balart urged for unity in order to
“mitigate the spread of this virus” and also reassured
everyone that he was already feeling “much better.” Mario Diaz-Balart,
via Twitter Shortly after Diaz-Balart’s announcement,
Representative Ben McAdams, a Utah Democrat,
came forward to announce he too had tested positive.
His “mild cold-like symptoms” also developed
on Saturday, at which point McAdams self-quarantined
himself and sought medical attention.
Ben McAdams,
via Twitter