Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19

Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams Test Positive for COVID-19 On March 18, Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican representative from Florida, announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He is the first member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19.

Office of Mario Diaz-Balart, via CNN In a statement, Diaz-Balart urged for unity in order to “mitigate the spread of this virus” and also reassured everyone that he was already feeling “much better.” Mario Diaz-Balart, via Twitter Shortly after Diaz-Balart’s announcement, Representative Ben McAdams, a Utah Democrat, came forward to announce he too had tested positive.

His “mild cold-like symptoms” also developed on Saturday, at which point McAdams self-quarantined himself and sought medical attention.

Ben McAdams, via Twitter