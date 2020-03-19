Trump's Trade Adviser Pushing 'Buy American' Order 1 minute ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published Trump's Trade Adviser Pushing 'Buy American' Order White House trade adviser and arch-protectionist ideologue Peter Navarro is trying to include buy-American provisions in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief package that could disrupt the medical supply chain while the U.S. is already ill-prepared for a projected surge in cases, the Daily Beast reported on… Read more...

Recent related news from verified sources Trump adviser Navarro preparing executive order to reduce U.S. dependency on foreign medicines: CNBC White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday he was preparing to bring an executive order...

Reuters - Published 3 days ago







