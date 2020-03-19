Global  

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus tide can be turned in next 12 weeks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the tide can be turned in the coronavirus fight 'within the next 12 weeks' as he updated the public on the timetable for restrictions.

Mr Johnson thanked the British public for the 'huge efforts' they have taken in complying with the advice to help battle against Covid-19.

