3 DTE workers, 3 vendors test positive for COVID-19

3 DTE workers, 3 vendors test positive for COVID-19

3 DTE workers, 3 vendors test positive for COVID-19

In the last 24 hours, three DTE employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the company says.

