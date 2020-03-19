Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden

(Reuters) - U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end “forever wars,” dropped her long-shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday and endorsed front-runner Joe Biden in a video posted to Twitter.

“Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he’s motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” said Gabbard, 38.

She has served as a congresswoman from Hawaii since 2013 and is the first Hindu elected to Congress.