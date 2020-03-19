Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, to another Covid-19 death in India, here are the top 10 updates regarding the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi exhorted people to follow a voluntary 'janta curfew' on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm.

His call for greater 'social distancing' was supported by many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Twinkle Khanna, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, a 70-year-old with underlying medical conditions died due to Covid-19.

Another Indian national, who had been infected, passed away in Iran.

Watch the full video for the main headlines regarding Covid-19.