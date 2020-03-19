This laundry bag is made just for shoes 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad - Duration: 00:47s - Published This laundry bag is made just for shoes Your shoes can now have their own laundry bag 🧺👟 Buy one today: https://amzn.to/33uCbqtOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝓶𝓼𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪𝓢𝓬𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓼 Scents really do help moods! I was feeling down this morning just went sniff this oil to put in my diffuser and it… https://t.co/dhk4vBbErN 3 hours ago Lummies The generation that is not staying home, is that the same one that just made us step up our game with laundry pod k… https://t.co/oBYQBm4Amz 4 hours ago Ishy-Ish @chinnderella This made me laugh cuz I can just see you at EI running to the laundry room real quick to smack a cou… https://t.co/II7N8QjeDN 12 hours ago Might Bran @FF5ForFutures I loved this game back 15 years ago. Revisiting it later made me notice just how *rough* it was. The… https://t.co/udVi0mlZ0z 1 day ago Lynds I sneezed doing laundry and this lady just looked at me until I made eye contact with her https://t.co/h7DnZrP7tF 1 day ago GMOtional It's funny I kind of just went on a late night tangent, not really knowing where this would go. I suppose this thre… https://t.co/DYvBg2ouJV 1 day ago tëa this quarantine just made me fold all my laundry right after its been out of the dryer instead of letting it sit in… https://t.co/OyE8RohFtk 2 days ago Chrisie9 When your laundry sends you into an ugly cry. Y’all I just can’t. Life is NEVER gonna be the same. Life after this… https://t.co/8zJGd3MLNJ 2 days ago