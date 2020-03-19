Global  

Bank of England cuts rates to 0.1%, ramps up bond-buying

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
The Bank of England cut interest rates to 0.1% on Thursday, its second emergency rate cut in just over a week, and promised 200 billion pounds of bond purchases in a fresh attempt to shield Britain&apos;s economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

Adam Reed reports.

