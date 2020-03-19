Global  

US discuss plans to treat Covid-19

US discuss plans to treat Covid-19

US discuss plans to treat Covid-19

The Food and Drug Administration's Commissioner says they are looking at everything to help treat the novel coronavirus.

Including looking into the blood of those who have survived the virus, and use this in treatment.

