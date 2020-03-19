Pet of the Week: Olivia

Our pet of the week this midday is olivia, a very sweet, 2 year old boxer/greyhound mix.

She was surrendered back to the shelter, because she didn't do well with the small dogs in her home.

Olivia has been friendly and very affectionate with her foster family members, but can be shy and nervous at first with people she doesn't know.

This active girl is playful with people, likes toys, enjoys fetching a ball, and loves playing in the water.

She's a very graceful and fast runner, so having space to explore and run in a large, securely-fenced yard is ideal for her.

Although she hasn't played well with some dogs at the shelter,she is co-existing peacefully with the large dog in her foster home.

She would likely do best as the only dog in the home or with a larger, older dog that is not interested in playing with her.

Olivia wants to please her peop and knows several commands, including come, sit, lay down and fetch.

She lived with cats in her previous home, but would chase them for fun.

She has also gotten along with kids of various ages.

Olivia is housetrained, rides well in the car, enjoys going for walks in the neighborhood, and is not a barker.

She got off to a rough start when she was just a pup and has developed some insecurities that can sometimes make her fearful and defensive of people, loud noises, and new situations.

Therefore, she would do best in a home with someone around most of the time to help build her confidence and not put her into overwhelming situations.

For more information or to set up a time to meet olivia, please call foster mom, barbara, at 541-890-2308.

You can also find the information for the jackson county animal shelter here on your screen and, of course, on