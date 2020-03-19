'Whittingham had a wand of a left foot'

Global  

Former Premier League players Neil Mellor and Stephen Warnock pay tribute to ex-Cardiff and Aston Villa midfielder Peter Whittngham, who has died aged 35

Maddison leads Leicester City tributes to Whittingham

Maddison leads Leicester City tributes to WhittinghamThe Leicester City number 10 said he admired Whittingham’s set-piece ability and ‘wand’ of a...
Leicester Mercury - Published


