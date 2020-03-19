Global  

Coronavirus in Italy: Military transports coffins as death toll overtakes China

Coronavirus in Italy: Military transports coffins as death toll overtakes China

Coronavirus in Italy: Military transports coffins as death toll overtakes China

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy now exceeds that of China, as the army transports coffins from inundated cemetaries in the Lombardy region.

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3,405

