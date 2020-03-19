Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams & More Sing 'Imagine' Amid Coronavirus | THR News 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:27s - Published Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams & More Sing 'Imagine' Amid Coronavirus | THR News During tough times, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a host of actors, actresses and musicians took turns to sing John Lennon's hopeful 1971 anthem in a video posted to the 'Wonder Woman' star's Instagram.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like