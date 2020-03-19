Calling this market bottom will be especially hard: analyst 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 05:08s - Published Calling this market bottom will be especially hard: analyst The severity and speed of the market decline makes it extremely difficult to call the bottom, says Thomson Reuters Stocks Buzz analyst Terence Gabriel.

Calling this market bottom will be especially hard: analyst Gabriel typically looks at the volatility index and number of stocks hitting new lows to gauge a market bottom, but the quick shift to a bear market from a bull market is making that call even more difficult than usual.







