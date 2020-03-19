Global  

National Counterterrorism Center’s Acting Director Was Reportedly Fired

National Counterterrorism Center’s Acting Director Was Reportedly Fired
Russell E. Travers has reportedly been fired.
ainzlie_w

Ainzlie Conboy Ward - European RT @olgaNYC1211: While we are all distracted! Another purge by Trump's regime. The acting director of National Counterterrorism Center. T… 7 minutes ago

mightymykey1

Baby Zombie RT @NorskLadyWolf: Another idiot move by Trump. Russell Travers, the acting Dir of the National Counterterrorism Center, highly-regarded wi… 7 minutes ago

NicoBlu6

NicoBlu🦋🗽🌊🇺🇸 RT @small1ldy1: "One of the former officials said that Travers walked into a meeting on Wednesday expecting to brief Grenell on the center… 10 minutes ago

brettbeletz

Brett Beletz RT @nakashimae: SCOOP: Acting counterterrorism center head Russ Travers fired, according to former U.S. officials https://t.co/xPVzzYSX7B 13 minutes ago

NanaLindaK

Linda Ahern RT @RoArquette: Acting director of National Counterterrorism Center fired: report | TheHill. To the people who didn’t Believe me when I sa… 14 minutes ago

NewsFeedBreaker

Breaking News Feeds The acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center #RussTravers, and his deputy #PeteHall are abruptly res… https://t.co/qHLwIJVTXY 15 minutes ago

kwtalk

kwtalk RT @CindyOtis_: The Acting Director of National Intelligence, who you'll recall is also the Ambassador to Germany and has no prior intel ex… 16 minutes ago

Hoffnar

Jan RT @NYTimesAtWar: Officials abruptly replaced the acting head of the National Counterterrorism Center this week amid planned cutbacks by th… 21 minutes ago


