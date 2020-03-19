US Businesses Seek $2 Trillion in Bailouts Due to COVID-19 From major airlines to Amtrak and the Native American Gaming Industry, U.S. businesses are seeking financial help from the federal government and President Trump due to the global pandemic.

The biggest request may come from the National Association of Manufacturers, which wants $1.4 trillion in loans.

According to Reuters, American airports are asking for $10 billion, while airlines are looking for $50 billion.

Due to a decrease in riders and bookings, Amtrak is seeking $1 billion.

The restaurant industry, which has been hit hard by COVID-19, wants a $455 billion package.

$250 billion in aid is also being discussed by leaders in the hotel and travel industry.

That same amount is being asked for by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, who want the money to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in their respective cities.