Philadelphia Small Businesses Owners Say They Need Help Now 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:44s - Published Dan Koob reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Small Businesses Owners Say They Need Help Now REPORTING LIVE FROM CENTERCITY, MATT PETRILLO FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS" US.THANK YOU, MATT.WHITE HOUSE AND CONGRESSIS WORKING ON A1 TRILLION-DOLLAR STIMULUSPACKAGE TO HELP MAIN STREETAND WALL STREET.LOCAL SMALL BUSINESS OWNERSTELL US THEY NEED HELP RIGHTNOW.DAN KOOB IS IN FISHTOWN WITHTHAT PART OF THE STORY, DAN.REPORTER: UKEE, GOODAFTERNOON.THAT IS RIGHT WE ARE IN FRONTOF THE VERY POPULAR PRODUCEPLACE IN FISHTOWN.PEOPLE HAVE BEEN COMING UP TOTHE DOOR ALL DAY TO SEE THISSIGN WHICH SAYS THEY ARECLOSED.WE HAD A CHANCE TO SPEAK TOTHE OWNER OF THIS PRODUCESTORE WHO HAD TO CUTTWO-THIRDS RDS OF HIS STAFF,OVER 20 PEOPLE.OWNER VINCENT, TELLS US THATTHE STORE HAS BEEN PRACTICINGSOCIAL DISTANCING INSIDE.THEY HAVE BEEN ALLOWING FIVEPEOPLE AT A TIME IN THE STOREBUT THAT MAKES THINGSDIFFICULT TO KEEP UP AND ADDTHAT WITH THAN PENNSYLVANIA ICAN BUYING, CANCELLATIONS ANDCAPS ON ORDERS ANDDISTRIBUTORS ACCORDING TO THEOWNER, IT HAS PUT HIM IN ADIFFICULT POSITION TODRASTICALLY CUT HIS STAFF.PROBABLY THE BIGGEST SALESDAY WE EVER HAD IN THE HISTORYOF THE STORE.SUNDAY WAS HALF THAT.MONDAY WAS HALF SUNDAY.TUESDAY WAS 10 PERCENT LESSTHAN MONDAY WITH THETRAJECTORY THAT THINGS AREGOING OTHER SMALLERDISTRIBUTORS ARE PUT NOTHINGLIMITS IN EFFECT SO THOSE TWOFACTORS COMBINED WAS A BIGFACTOR IN THE DECISION.REPORTER: VINCENT DOES SAYWHEN THEY GET ON THE OTHERSIDE OF THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK HE HOPES TO REHIREALL OF THE STAFF HE HAD TO LETGO.THAT IS NOT ALL THEY WILL BEREOPENING TOMORROW.WHILE ALL THIS IS GOING ONLOCAL BUSINESS OWNERS AGAINSTBIG BOX STORES, BIG BOX STORESARE ADDING STAFF.WE WILL COMPARE THE TWO COMING





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources West Chester Business Owners Bracing After Mandate To Close All Nonessential Businesses



Joe Holden reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 01:41 Published 3 days ago South Jersey Business, Restaurant Owners React To New Mandate To Close Nonessential Businesses



Cleve Bryan reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:01 Published 3 days ago