Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic

The Queen has postponed plans to host the Emperor and Empress of Japan at Windsor Castle.



Recent related videos from verified sources UK puts military on standby in London over coronavirus



20,000 British troops have been put on standby, Queen Elizabeth has left, and dozens of London underground stations have been closed. This is the new reality in London. Edward Baran reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published 6 hours ago The Royals Might Have to Rearrange Because of Social Distancing



The UK has recommended that people over the age of 70 self-isolate during the time of coronavirus, which could put more pressure on Prince William. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:10 Published 8 hours ago