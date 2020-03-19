Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic

Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic

Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic

The Queen has postponed plans to host the Emperor and Empress of Japan at Windsor Castle.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Announces Alterations to Her Schedule Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth has announced some changes amid the Coronavirus pandemic. “As a sensible precaution...
Just Jared - Published

UK's Queen Elizabeth cancels parties, heads to Windsor Castle over coronavirus

Britain's Queen Elizabeth canceled her annual garden parties and will leave London for Windsor Castle...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/LxCFYCfgIH #WindsorCastle 10 minutes ago

myrudy32

myrudy321 RT @people: Queen Elizabeth Postpones State Visit from Japanese Emperor Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/CFkc6H5q5d 26 minutes ago

people

People Queen Elizabeth Postpones State Visit from Japanese Emperor Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/CFkc6H5q5d 34 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic - Queen Elizabeth has postponed plans to host the… https://t.co/BUlQ4Sa0Ns 2 hours ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/yCTNlnc0DR 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK puts military on standby in London over coronavirus [Video]

UK puts military on standby in London over coronavirus

20,000 British troops have been put on standby, Queen Elizabeth has left, and dozens of London underground stations have been closed. This is the new reality in London. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
The Royals Might Have to Rearrange Because of Social Distancing [Video]

The Royals Might Have to Rearrange Because of Social Distancing

The UK has recommended that people over the age of 70 self-isolate during the time of coronavirus, which could put more pressure on Prince William. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:10Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.