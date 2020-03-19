Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself amid coronavirus pandemic 5 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:03s - Published Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself amid coronavirus pandemic Evangeline Lilly is refusing to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she doesn't want to give up her "freedom".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Evangeline Lilly Is Not Social Distancing, Despite Being 'Immune Compromised at the Moment' It does not appear as if Evangeline Lilly is practicing social distancing during the Coronavirus...

Just Jared - Published 6 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this celebnews2020 Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/CQomCntJ5w 24 minutes ago divaswiki Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/N65DZpVLig https://t.co/tInMFjRw9Z 39 minutes ago Content Catcher Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself https://t.co/aU3tYDq9g9 March 19, 2020 Evangeline Lilly refus… https://t.co/cbQy1ENuye 45 minutes ago Times of News Europe Evangeline Lilly refusing to social distance herself amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/jRYouu8Rmy 55 minutes ago Fashion & Beauty NG Evangeline Lilly Told Off After Refusing To Self Quarantine Though Father… https://t.co/8khCuqrorE via https://t.co/zstjZJOILu 3 hours ago