Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns

Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns

Pinellas County votes to close public beaches amid coronavirus concerns

As part of the nation's push to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ricky77885755

BREAKING NEWS. 24/7 Pinellas County votes to close all public beaches and parking starting Friday https://t.co/Sd6qLJO1Lk 2 minutes ago

vkburger

Vicki Hunsberger RT @PaulFox13: UPDATE: Pinellas County has voted to close ALL public beaches and parking starting midnight tomorrow -- overriding Clearwate… 4 minutes ago

SirMutchi

Sir Mutchi RT @abcactionnews: Beaches in Pinellas County, as well as the public parking spaces, will be closed starting Saturday, March 21 and through… 7 minutes ago

XenoMorph3085

HelloItsMe RT @FOX13News: PINELLAS BEACHES TO CLOSE: Pinellas County has voted to close ALL public beaches and parking starting midnight tomorrow, thr… 8 minutes ago

MoneyTalk1010

Money Talk 1010 UPDATE on Pinellas County beach closures (County Commission votes) https://t.co/OeGjoMTtYV 19 minutes ago

CynthiaSmoot

Cynthia Smoot FOX 13 Pinellas County votes to close all public beaches and parking starting Friday https://t.co/c6LDSfZisI 22 minutes ago

riita_riita

RT RT @ChristieoTV: Thank you, @PinellasCoNews , for doing the right thing! Clearwater Beach will close 11:59 p.m. Friday night. Thank you for… 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

City of Naples closing all public beaches [Video]

City of Naples closing all public beaches

The City of Naples will be closing all public beaches within city limits beginning today through Monday, March 30th.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:37Published
Indian River County schools give students laptops for remote learning [Video]

Indian River County schools give students laptops for remote learning

Indian River County is making sure students are prepared for remote learning now that all public and private K-12 schools in Florida will be closed through April 15 due to concerns over the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.