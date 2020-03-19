Bill De Blasio Asks Elon Musk To Produce Ventilators now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:31s - Published Bill De Blasio Asks Elon Musk To Produce Ventilators

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Bill De Blasio Asks Elon Musk To Produce Ventilators Available for |Editorial uses|. |Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|***Editorial Use Only*** Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|. , Model and property released







You Might Like



Tweets about this MARIE GARRETT RT @tapati: NYC mayor asks Elon Musk to manufacture ventilators for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/3VePFc0eqx via @Verge 50 minutes ago Silence=Death NYC mayor asks Elon Musk to manufacture ventilators for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/3VePFc0eqx via @Verge 1 hour ago 𝙒𝙚𝙗𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙇𝙚𝙬𝙞𝙣 🧢 NYC mayor asks Elon Musk to manufacture ventilators for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/DmHX3fUgbw via @Verge 2 hours ago jaiguers RT @verge: NYC mayor asks Elon Musk to manufacture ventilators for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/XnxV5es7lo https://t.co/HY1E57aIEY 3 hours ago CaZ Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as New York City's hospitals face a shortage… https://t.co/bHloFGn4Xa 3 hours ago kennedy Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as New York City's hospitals face a shortage (T… https://t.co/anvcedHhnD 3 hours ago Z()haK RT @Diliana: NYC mayor asks Elon Musk to manufacture ventilators for COVID-19 patients https://t.co/5HgcTs91q1 3 hours ago sunicamarkovic (ElonIsJustTrying2Help&DoGoodThingsInLife) https://t.co/PrQRhVUsp0 NYC mayor asks Elon Musk to manufacture ventila… https://t.co/h2G7t5Iq1H 3 hours ago